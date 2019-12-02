Doctor Who Teases a “Big, Serious Crisis” In the New Trailer for Season 12

Screenshot: BBC

At last, we have a release date for Doctor Who season 12! Set your alarms for 8 pm on New Year’s Day, which is when the Thirteenth Doctor returns to BBC America. The announcement came in the form of a brand-new trailer, which has a much zanier tone than the one that dropped a couple weeks ago.

Things kick off with the Doctor warning everyone of a “big, serious crisis” in the form of a voice-mail. (She signs it off with, “Kisses,” which she considers “quite French.”) What this crisis actually entails, of course, remains the big mystery, but it seems to involve caterer disguises, plenty of trips in the TARDIS, and a TON of familiar monsters.

Check it out below!

While the rumored airdate turned out to be true, it’s unclear if the premiere will be a two-part episode, as some people seem to think. No episode titles yet, either. Looks like we’ll find out on New Year’s!