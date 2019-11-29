All the New Genre-Bending Books Coming out in December!

New genre-bending books for December 2019

The door creaks open. Beyond there is darkness, but there is something pulling you in. Slowly, everything around you starts to change. This month’s genre-bending releases are sure to make you question your surroundings. Explore mental health and community in The Revisionaries by A.R. Moxon; and read the sequel to Josh Malerman’s smash hit in Malorie: A Bird Box novel!

Head below for the full list of genre-bending titles heading your way in December!

Keep track of all the new releases here. Note: All title summaries are taken and/or summarized from copy provided by the publisher.

WEEK ONE (December 3)

The Revisionaries—A. R. Moxon (Melville House)

A street preacher decked out in denim robes and running shoes, Julius is a source of inspiration for a community that knows nothing of his scandalous origins. But when a nearby mental hospital releases its patients to run amok in his neighborhood, his trusted if bedraggled flock turns expectantly to Julius to find out what’s going on. Amid the descending chaos, Julius encounters a hospital escapee who babbles prophecies of doom, and the growing palpable sense of impending danger intensifies… as does the feeling that everyone may be relying on a street preacher just a little too much. Still, Julius decides he must confront the forces that threaten his congregation—including the peculiar followers of a religious cult, the mysterious men and women dressed all in red seen fleetingly amid the bedlam, and an enigmatic smoking figure who seems to know what’s going to happen just before it does.

Malorie: A Bird Box Novel (Bird Box #2)—Josh Malerman (DAW)

The film adaptation of Malerman’s first novel, Bird Box, was watched by over forty-five million Netflix accounts in the first week, the best first seven days ever for a film on the platform. Countless more came to know the story through social media. The image of Sandra Bullock’s character, Malorie, blindfolded—as she’s led through a terrifying near-future apocalypse by the trained ears of her children—has become synonymous with a new generation of horror. Now from the mind of a true master of suspense comes the next chapter in the riveting tale. This time, Malorie is front and center, and she will confront the dangers of her world head-on.

WEEK TWO (December 10)

WEEK THREE (December 17)

WEEK FOUR (December 24)

WEEK FIVE (December 31)

