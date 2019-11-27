Tor.com

Netflix Has Cancelled the MST3K Revival After 2 Seasons

Wed Nov 27, 2019
Sad tidings on this Turkey Day Eve: Netflix has cancelled Mystery Science Theater 3000 after just two seasons. Host/test subject Jonah Ray made the announcement himself with a Twitter thread and a funny/devastating video, thanking colleagues, creator Joel Hodgson, and the MSTies who’ve kept the show alive.

Hodgson confirmed the news as well, in a newsletter to the backers of the original Kickstarter that revived the show.

As The AV Club notes, the news comes at an especially sad time for fans, since Turkey Day has been the occasion for many of the show’s milestones: from the show’s premiere in 1988, to Comedy Central and Shout! Factory’s marathons, to Netflix’s release dates for the revival.

The show has yet to be picked up anywhere else, but Ray did tag the official Shudder Twitter account in his thread, pitching a shared night with The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs. With 13 hours left before Thanksgiving, there’s still time for the streaming service to make it a good one for MSTies the nation over.

In the meantime, check out Tor.com writer Leah Schnelbach’s love letter to the series.

A Love Note to Mystery Science Theater 3000, on The Occasion of Its 30th Birthday

