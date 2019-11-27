Netflix Has Cancelled the MST3K Revival After 2 Seasons

Screenshot: Netflix

Sad tidings on this Turkey Day Eve: Netflix has cancelled Mystery Science Theater 3000 after just two seasons. Host/test subject Jonah Ray made the announcement himself with a Twitter thread and a funny/devastating video, thanking colleagues, creator Joel Hodgson, and the MSTies who’ve kept the show alive.

So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K. We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day At A Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones, & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy (w/ Naomi Watts.) thread pic.twitter.com/ZONkUxUlFb — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) November 26, 2019

Getting to work with old friends while making new ones was a gift I didn’t take lightly. Collaborating with heroes from my childhood is something I’ll never stop beaming about. — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) November 26, 2019

Now if only I can convince @shudder to pick us up and to let us share a night with Joe Bob Briggs? — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) November 26, 2019

Hodgson confirmed the news as well, in a newsletter to the backers of the original Kickstarter that revived the show.

As The AV Club notes, the news comes at an especially sad time for fans, since Turkey Day has been the occasion for many of the show’s milestones: from the show’s premiere in 1988, to Comedy Central and Shout! Factory’s marathons, to Netflix’s release dates for the revival.

The show has yet to be picked up anywhere else, but Ray did tag the official Shudder Twitter account in his thread, pitching a shared night with The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs. With 13 hours left before Thanksgiving, there’s still time for the streaming service to make it a good one for MSTies the nation over.

In the meantime, check out Tor.com writer Leah Schnelbach’s love letter to the series.