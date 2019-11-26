Tor.com

Watch the Trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths

Tue Nov 26, 2019 9:52am 3 comments Favorite This
Following months of build-up, the CW’s ambitious five-episode, six-series cross-over is finally upon us. Crisis on Infinite Earths begins airing next week, and a brand-new trailer has dropped to give you a glimpse at what’s to come.

For the first time, Black Lightning is crossing over with the other five shows in the Arrowverse: ArrowBatwoman, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. Crisis will also feature three Supermen from different timelines, played by Tyler Hoechlin, Brandon Routh (as the “Kingdom Come” Superman), and Tom Welling (as Smallville Superman), and star Kevin Conroy as an old Bruce Wayne in his first live-action take on the role. (You can even see a cobwebby Batman suit in the trailer.)

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins airing on December 8.

