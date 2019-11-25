Gaiman Reveals: Netflix’s Sandman Series Will Start in the Present Day

Credit: DC Comics, Dave McKean

Netflix’s long-awaited Sandman series is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming fantasy adaptations, and now, we finally have some new details about the show. Last Friday, Neil Gaiman sat down with CBC’s Day 6 program to talk setting changes, Dream’s perpetually changing look, and other plot details. Here’s everything we learned!

Although the original comics are set in the ’80s, the show won’t be a period piece. Instead, it will be set in the present. “In Sandman [issue] number one, there is a sleeping sickness that occurs because Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, is captured … in 1916, and in 1988 he escapes,” Gaiman said in the interview. “Instead of him being a captive for about 80 years, he’s going to be a captive for about 110 years and that will change things.” (Good Omens took a similar bent and really all that happened is a few jokes got added.)

Otherwise, the show will “stay faithful” to the original comics.

The team hasn’t said no to appearances from more familiar DC characters (although who this would be aside from Constantine remains a mystery).

Dream’s look will constantly change, just as it does in the series. (Gaiman didn’t say if this will be true of the other members of the Endless, as well.)

Back in July, the author revealed that the first season will be eleven episodes, following “Preludes and Nocturnes and a little bit more.” Then, in early November, he gave fans an update on the show’s progress, saying that he, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and co-executive producer David S. Goyer have finished writing the pilot and are plotting the first two seasons.

