Stephen Colbert Casts Himself as “Darrylgorn”, Aragorn’s Older Sexier Brother, in New Lord of the Rings Skit

Screenshot: CBS

Stephen Colbert’s love of the Lord of the Rings is well-known, from his trivia games with LOTR actors to his cameo in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

On a recent episode of The Late Show, Colbert introduced the idea of yet another LOTR trilogy featuring…himself!

In the skit, Colbert heads down to New Zealand to pitch a new LOTR trilogy to Peter Jackson, that would involve his cameo character. Colbert is of course, Darrylgorn, Aragorn’s slightly more rugged and handsome identical twin. It takes some convincing for Colbert to get Peter Jackson on board before showing us the trailer for “Stephen Colbert presents Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings series’ The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’s The Laketown Spy” is Darrylgorn in Darrylgorn Rising: The Rise of Darrylgorn The Prequel to Part One: Chapter One.

Darrylgorn trots across Middle Earth with his companion Sir Peter Jackson in tow, tracing the steps of his twin’s brother Aragorn’s journey. Colbert even manages some key members of the cast to come back for his trilogy!

You can watch the skit below.

via [The Late Show]