Netflix Releases Episode Titles and Descriptions for The Witcher

We still have one month left before The Witcher arrives on Netflix, but now we have a much better idea of the plot. On Friday morning, the streaming giant released titles and descriptions for all eight episodes in season one. Of course, they didn’t make it easy. All of the synopses are written in enigmatic verse that makes one long rhyme when combined, while the titles are all in the form of mysterious GIFs featuring runes and backdrops. See if you can decipher them below!

Episode 1: The End’s Beginning

“A monster slain, a butcher named”

Episode 2: Four Marks

“We look at a sorceress’s earlier days”

Episode 3: Betrayer Moon

“A picky eater, a family shamed”

Episode 4: Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials

“The Law of Surprise is how one repays”

Episode 5: Bottled Appetites

“A fateful meeting, a bard is maimed”

Episode 6: Rare Species

“The hunt for a dragon is underway”

Episode 7: Before a Fall

“A return to before a kingdom is flamed”

Episode 8: Much More

“The Witcher Family, as you all like to say”

If that’s just a little too oblique for your tastes, you can also get a preview of the season from the showrunner and executive producer themselves. Last week, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Tomasz “Tomek” Bagiński broke down the trailer scene-by-scene, dropping some key pieces of lore and other plot details.

This story has the makings of our greatest ballad yet.

The Witcher arrives on Netflix December 20. Until then, check out our primer on the main characters and their backstories.