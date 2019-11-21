Tor.com

Watch This Fan-Made Anime Opening for Good Omens (And See Neil Gaiman’s Reaction)

Thu Nov 21, 2019
There now exists an anime opening for Good Omens.

If you sit down and think about it sensibly, you come up with some very funny ideas. Like: why make people so thirsty, and then put some forbidden Amazon adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s famous book right where they can see it with a big neon finger flashing on and off saying ‘THIS IS IT!’? … I mean, why do that if you really don’t want them to make a super dramatic anime opening out of it, eh?

The lushly painted anime opening (which is not just pictures of David Tennant and Michael Sheen hastily MS Paint-ed into the Evangelion opening and set to “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis”) was made by Twitter user @aromarose666, and it has everything you’d want from Good Omens: The Anime. That means Aziraphale and Crowley fighting the sky, bishōnen angels, and an appropriately angsty J-rock song (Tengoku to Jigoku by UNISON SQUARE GARDEN).

The clip is, sadly, only 9 seconds long (animation is hard!), but it’s so good that Neil Gaiman himself ended up sharing it on his Twitter, captioning, “What the even…?”

Don’t worry, Neil. It’s all part of the ineffable Plan. (Alternately, worry, because it’s all part of the ineffable Plan.)

