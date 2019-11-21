Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Watch the First Teaser for Antebellum, a New Horror Movie Starring Janelle Monáe, From the Producer of Get Out and Us

Thu Nov 21, 2019 12:28pm 4 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: Lionsgate

A very mysterious teaser has dropped for Antebellum, a new horror movie from the producer of Us and Get Out that stars Janelle Monáe.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Vanity Fair:

“Celebrated author Veronica Henley (Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.”

Based on what can be seen in the teaser, it looks like either Monáe’s character is transported back in time to the pre-Civil War south, or trapped in a present-day alternate reality/simulation/pocket universe where slavery was not abolished. We see a modern-day plane disappearing and reappearing in the sky (hopping between time periods?). And we see glimpses of Monáe in both “eras,” a historical-looking horse-drawn carriage almost runs over contemporary partygoers, and the tagline reads, “If it chooses you, nothing can save you.”

Antebellum stars Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone. It arrives in theaters April 24, 2020.

citation

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.