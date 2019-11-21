Watch the First Teaser for Antebellum, a New Horror Movie Starring Janelle Monáe, From the Producer of Get Out and Us

Screenshot: Lionsgate

A very mysterious teaser has dropped for Antebellum, a new horror movie from the producer of Us and Get Out that stars Janelle Monáe.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Vanity Fair:

“Celebrated author Veronica Henley (Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.”

Based on what can be seen in the teaser, it looks like either Monáe’s character is transported back in time to the pre-Civil War south, or trapped in a present-day alternate reality/simulation/pocket universe where slavery was not abolished. We see a modern-day plane disappearing and reappearing in the sky (hopping between time periods?). And we see glimpses of Monáe in both “eras,” a historical-looking horse-drawn carriage almost runs over contemporary partygoers, and the tagline reads, “If it chooses you, nothing can save you.”

Antebellum stars Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone. It arrives in theaters April 24, 2020.