Steven Universe Future Slated to Premiere on December 7th

Cartoon Network has revealed the premiere date for Steven Universe Future, the new SU miniseries, along with an official trailer!
According to Polygon, a leaked trailer had already begun circulating online earlier this week on Reddit and YouTube. Cartoon Network tweeted out the official trailer earlier this morning.
The Future is Here… 12/7 at 8p 😱💎💖
#StevenUniverseFuture #StevenUniverse #CartoonNetwork pic.twitter.com/73PJJPOqPO
— Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) November 20, 2019
As hinted at by the title, the mini-series takes place sometime in the future of the SU timeline, in a seemingly idyllic post-Spinel world.
That, of course, does not last.
Steven Universe Future will air December 7th at 8 p.m. on Cartoon Network.
via [Cartoon Network]
