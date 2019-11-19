Vote for the Best Books of 2019 in the Goodreads Choice Awards Final Round!

It’s the Final Round of the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards! The Opening Round and Semifinal Round have pared down the nominees to a final 10 choices in each category; among the finalists are Tamsyn Muir’s Gideon the Ninth, Marlon James’ Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Seanan McGuire’s Middlegame, Rivers Solomon’s The Deep, Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone’s This Is How You Lose the Time War, Oyinkan Braithwaite’s My Sister, the Serial Killer, Shaun Hamill’s A Cosmology of Monsters, Rainbow Rowell’s Wayward Son, and Alix E. Harrow’s The Ten Thousand Doors of January.
Below, find your choices for the Final Round in science fiction, fantasy, horror, and more!
Best Science Fiction
- Exhalation by Ted Chiang
- Fall by Neal Stephenson
- This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone
- Recursion by Blake Crouch
- The Deep by Rivers Solomon
- Machines Like Me by Ian McEwan
- Dark Age by Pierce Brown
- Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
- Tiamat’s Wrath by James S.A. Corey
- The Test by Sylvain Neuvel
Best Fantasy
- Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts
- Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
- The Winter of the Witch by Katherine Arden
- The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
- Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
- The Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu
- Middlegame by Seanan McGuire
- The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
- Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin
- Storm Cursed by Patricia Briggs
Best Horror
- The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal
- Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky
- Full Throttle by Joe Hill
- The Institute by Stephen King
- Wakenhyrst by Michelle Paver
- The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher
- The Girl in Red by Christina Henry
- The Invited by Jennifer McMahon
- A Cosmology of Monsters by Shaun Hamill
- Bunny by Mona Awad
Best Graphic Novels & Comics
- Teen Titans: Raven by Kami Garcia (writer) and Gabriel Picolo (artist)
- Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell (writer) and Faith Erin Hicks (artist)
- Book Love by Debbie Tung
- The Umbrella Academy, Vol. 3: Hotel Oblivion by Gerard Way (writer) and Gabriel Bá (artist)
- The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel by Renée Nault (adapter and artist) and Margaret Atwood
- They Called Us Enemy by George Takei (co-writer), Justin Eisinger (co-writer), Steven Scott (co-writer), and Harmony Becker (artist)
- Shades of Magic Vol. 1: The Steel Prince by V.E. Schwab (writer) and Andrea Olimpieri (artist)
- Heartstopper: Volume Two by Alice Oseman
- Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker (writer) and Wendy Xu (artist)
- Paper Girls, Vol. 5 by Brian K. Vaughn (writer), Cliff Chiang (artist), and Matthew Wilson (artist)
Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction
- The Toll by Neal Shusterman
- Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell
- Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff
- Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson
- A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer
- Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare
- Wilder Girls by Rory Power
- King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo
- The Wicked King by Holly Black
- Finale by Stephanie Garber
Best Debut Novel
- The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
- A Woman Is No Man by Etaf Rum
- The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
- Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
- Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes
- Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
- On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
- The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott
- My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
