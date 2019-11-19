Vote for the Best Books of 2019 in the Goodreads Choice Awards Final Round!

It’s the Final Round of the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards! The Opening Round and Semifinal Round have pared down the nominees to a final 10 choices in each category; among the finalists are Tamsyn Muir’s Gideon the Ninth, Marlon James’ Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Seanan McGuire’s Middlegame, Rivers Solomon’s The Deep, Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone’s This Is How You Lose the Time War, Oyinkan Braithwaite’s My Sister, the Serial Killer, Shaun Hamill’s A Cosmology of Monsters, Rainbow Rowell’s Wayward Son, and Alix E. Harrow’s The Ten Thousand Doors of January.

Below, find your choices for the Final Round in science fiction, fantasy, horror, and more!

Exhalation by Ted Chiang

Fall by Neal Stephenson

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

Recursion by Blake Crouch

The Deep by Rivers Solomon

Machines Like Me by Ian McEwan

Dark Age by Pierce Brown

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Tiamat’s Wrath by James S.A. Corey

The Test by Sylvain Neuvel

Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts

Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James

The Winter of the Witch by Katherine Arden

The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon

Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

The Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern

Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin

Storm Cursed by Patricia Briggs

The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal

Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky

Full Throttle by Joe Hill

The Institute by Stephen King

Wakenhyrst by Michelle Paver

The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher

The Girl in Red by Christina Henry

The Invited by Jennifer McMahon

A Cosmology of Monsters by Shaun Hamill

Bunny by Mona Awad

Teen Titans: Raven by Kami Garcia (writer) and Gabriel Picolo (artist)

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell (writer) and Faith Erin Hicks (artist)

Book Love by Debbie Tung

The Umbrella Academy, Vol. 3: Hotel Oblivion by Gerard Way (writer) and Gabriel Bá (artist)

The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel by Renée Nault (adapter and artist) and Margaret Atwood

They Called Us Enemy by George Takei (co-writer), Justin Eisinger (co-writer), Steven Scott (co-writer), and Harmony Becker (artist)

Shades of Magic Vol. 1: The Steel Prince by V.E. Schwab (writer) and Andrea Olimpieri (artist)

Heartstopper: Volume Two by Alice Oseman

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker (writer) and Wendy Xu (artist)

Paper Girls, Vol. 5 by Brian K. Vaughn (writer), Cliff Chiang (artist), and Matthew Wilson (artist)

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer

Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare

Wilder Girls by Rory Power

King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo

The Wicked King by Holly Black

Finale by Stephanie Garber