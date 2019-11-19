Tor Books to Publish a New Science Fiction Novel From Eragon Author Christopher Paolini

Photo: Lo Hunter

Christopher Paolini, author of the blockbuster Inheritance Cycle fantasy series, is venturing into new frontiers.

Tor Books has announced the acquisition of To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, a new science fiction novel from #1 New York Times bestselling author Christopher Paolini, to publish on September 15, 2020.

What can we expect from the author of Eragon? Read on:

During a routine survey mission on an uncolonized planet, xenobiologist Kira Navárez finds an alien relic that thrusts her into the wonders and nightmares of first contact. Epic space battles for the fate of humanity take her to the farthest reaches of the galaxy and, in the process, transform not only her—but the entire course of history.

Of the acquisition, Tor Vice President and Publisher Devi Pillai remarks, “The opportunity to publish authors of Christopher Paolini’s caliber do not come along often. I have been a tremendous fan of The Inheritance Cycle, and I am thrilled to work with him on his first adult novel and first foray into science fiction. I can’t wait for his fans to read #TSIASOS and enter the amazing world he has created.”

Paolini elaborates, “This book is my love letter to the genre of science fiction. With it, I wanted to capture the sense of wonder I feel when looking at the stars…or when thinking about the future of humanity as it expands beyond Earth. I’ve been working on this story for over six years, and I can’t wait for people to read it!”

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars is planned for publication in the US across all formats on September 15, 2020. It is available for pre-order now at your preferred retailer.