BBC America Casts Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari, Plus More Cast Updates for The Watch

The Watch has found its Lord Vetinari! BBC America has announced the latest batch of casting updates for its Terry Pratchett adaptation, and Anna Chancellor will be playing the Lord Patrician of Ankh-Morpork.

In a statement to BBC America, Chancellor gave a preview of her take on the character: “With the combining characteristics of Dracula and Elvis – Lord Vetinari has sprung to life in the most alarmingly joyful way,” she said.

Lord Vetinari isn’t the only character with gender-neutral casting. Chancellor will also be joined by Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Who) as Doctor Cruces, head of the Assassins Guild, Ruth Madeley (The Rook) as wily merchant Claude Maximillian Overton Transpire Dibbler aka Cut-Me-Own-Throat Dibbler aka Throat, and Bianca Simone Mannie (Homeland) as Lupine Wonse, the ambitious secretary to Lord Vetinari. Meanwhile, James Fleet (Outlander) will take on the role of the Archchancellor, head of the Unseen University school for wizards, and Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Dynasty) will play Vimes’ mentor Captain John Keel.

Previously, it was revealed that Sam Vimes, commander of the City Watch, will be played by Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones), with newcomer Adam Hugill as the dwarf-raised, 6′ 6” City Watch ingenue Carrot Ironfoundersson. Other cast members include Sam Adewunmi (Doctor Who) as the villain Carcer Dun, Marama Corlette (The City and The City) as the Carrot-training Corporal Angua, Jo Eaton-Kent (The Romanoffs) as the non-binary forensics expert Constable Cheery, and Lara Rossi (Robin Hood) as the vigilante Lady Sybil Ramkin.

According to Deadline, the eight-episode season of The Watch begins filming in Cape Town, South Africa at the end of November and is set to air in 2020. BBC America also announced Brian Kelly (Outlander) and Emma Sullivan (Doctor Who) as the new directors who will be joining Craig Viveiros (Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None.)