Tor Books Will Publish Moon Fall, a New Fantasy Series by James Rollins

Photo: James Rollins

Last week, Tor Books announced the acquisition of Moon Fall, a brand-new fantasy series from James Rollins, best known for his best-selling works in the thriller genre. According to a press release, the series has been in the works for eight years and combines the author’s “fascination with the natural world, his love of adventure, and his knowledge of the wonders found at the evolutionary fringes of scientific exploration.”

Here’s the official synopsis, from the press release:

Untold millennia ago, the world ceased its turning. It left one side frozen, locked in eternal darkness; the other a blasted ruin, forever facing the sun. Continents shifted, oceans boiled away, lands sank under miles of ice. To survive, life evolved in strange and unpredictable ways to fill the harsh niches of this new landscape. Even its people were forced to retreat to the only inhabitable region of the globe: to the band of twilight lands trapped between the burning brightness and frozen darkness. Within these lands, tribes and kingdoms struggle against one another, vying for power among the magic, myths and prophecy that grip their lives. But a young girl foretells a new apocalypse approaching, one that will end all life for all time. Her reward is a charge of grave heresy, punishable by death. As she flees, she gathers an unlikely alliance of outcasts to join her cause to save their world. The journey will take them into lands both burning bright and eternally frozen, to face creatures unimaginable and enemies beyond reason. All the while, hostile forces will hunt them. Armies will wage war around them. To stop the coming apocalypse, it will be up to this group to form a fellowship strong enough to move a planet, to melt the amber that forever traps their world—and set it turning once again.

This will be Rollins’ third fantasy project. He’s also the author of The Banned and the Banished pentalogy and the Godslayer series under the name James Clemens.

“From junior high and onward, I grew up reading countless titles produced by Tor,” the author said in a statement. “Since its inception, the house has always been at the forefront of introducing new authors and intriguing voices to the world. In fact, I doubt I would be an author today if it wasn’t for the inspiration of those earlier Tor authors. Now, decades later, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Tor carry the banner of my new series to another generation of readers—to perhaps inspire other young writers out there dreaming of unknown lands and daunting adventures.”

Moon Fall book one, The Starless Crown, is expected to be published in summer 2021.