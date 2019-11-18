Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, and More to Star in a Netflix Adaptation of Todd Grimson’s Brand New Cherry Flavor

"willroth-co-free-texture-gradient" by William Roth is licensed under CC PDM 1.0

Todd Grimson’s Brand New Cherry Flavor is going to be a Netflix show! Deadline has reported that the cult horror noir will be an eight-episode series starring Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Catherine Kenner (Get Out), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Eric Lange (Unbelievable), and Jeff Ward (Marvel’s Agents of Shield).

Here’s the book’s official synopsis, from Barnes & Noble:

In the world of Hollywood’s panderers, philanderers, has-beens, and sycophants, aspiring screenwriter and director Lisa Nova considers herself a rising star who can transcend the lies, cheating, and hypocrisy for the sake of her art. When she is coldly betrayed by one leering producer too many, she turns to Boro, the enigmatic leader of a local biker gang, to exact vengeance—and she gets more than she bargained for. It begins with the strange tattoos that appear overnight on her skin like stigmata, followed by the hallucinations of ancient cults of the undead. Lisa soon finds herself contending with white jaguars and cannibalistic demons rising from the grave, and the lines between dreams and reality quickly dissolve in this surreal and exhilarating blend of satire and the macabre.

Salazar will play Lisa Nova, and the other cast-members’ characters are currently unknown. According to Deadline, the series will be written by Channel Zero‘s Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion, with Antosca executive producing and Channel Zero‘s Arkasha Stevenson to direct the first episode. There’s no word yet on a release date.