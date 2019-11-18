Charles Soule’s Upcoming Novel Anyone Optioned for TV

Charles Soule’s upcoing novel Anyone is due out in stores in December, but it’s already been snapped up for a television adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The book, due out on December 3rd, follows a female scientist who is looking for treatment for Alzheimer’s. In doing so, she accidentally finds herself inhabiting her husband’s body, unwittingly inventing a new technology that will change the world. “Flash” technology spreads across the country in the following decades, allowing people to transfer their minds into other bodies, changing how everything from travel, to entertainment, and warfare is conducted. But with any new technological advances, there’s a downside, where people rent out their bodies on a black market.

NBCUniversal’s Carnival Films, which has produced shows like Downton Abby, The Last Kingdom, Dracula, and others, has optioned the novel for television. Soule will adapt the novel, along with Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and Joanna Strevens. In a statement, Merchant noted that Soule has “created a rich and thought-provoking world of infinite possibility and explored it with the greatest of humanity. We thoroughly look forward to working with him to bring this magnificent novel to screen.”