Disney Is Already Working on Season 2 of The Mandalorian

Disney’s streaming service, Disney + launched earlier this week, marking the debut of its flagship series Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian. The show’s first two episodes have already been released, and earlier this week, series creator Jon Favreau confirmed that production on a second season for the show is well underway.

Favreau posted a picture to his Instagram page, featuring the Mandalorian’s helmet with the caption “Greetings from the set of #TheMandalorian season 2.”

Disney hasn’t officially announced that the series has been renewed for a second season, but the news isn’t terribly surprising: writer Jon Favreau told Jimmy Kimmel back in July that he had begun writing a second season for the series, and The Hollywood Reporter reaffirmed that in an interview in August. At a press conference in October, he noted that they had begun production on the series, and that unsurprisingly, Pedro Pascal had completed his first week of filming. Favreau noted that his work on Disney’s Lion King prevented him from directing an episode of the series, and with that behind him, he’ll be helming at least one episode in the show’s second season.

The Mandalorian isn’t the only series that Disney has in the works at the moment. A Rogue One prequel about Cassian Andor and K-2S0 is slated to begin production in the spring of 2020 in London, while Lucasfilm is also working on a series about Obi-Wan Kenobi. Disney CEO Bob Iger also revealed that there are a number of other shows in development, but didn’t reveal any timeline for when (if they make it out of development) they might appear on the platform.

Disney seems to be happy with the numbers that The Mandalorian is bringing in as well, and teased the possibility of the series popping up in other forms. Speaking to Variety, Disney Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn said that “if the series proves to be so compelling that we reverse-engineer it into a theatrical release, a two-hour film or whatever, okay.” Given that each episode of show has been under 40 minutes thus far, that doesn’t feel like an impossible proposition.