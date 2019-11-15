Gideon the Ninth Is Amazon’s Best SciFi/Fantasy Book of the Year!

Gideon Nav continues to charm her way into readers’ hearts and top-10 lists, one bicep at a time. Amazon recently announced its best books of 2019, and editors picked Tamsyn Muir’s Gideon the Ninth as Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Book of the Year!

Other Tor titles on Amazon’s list include A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine and Blood of An Exile by Brian Naslund. You can check out the full list here.

Can’t get enough Gideon? Not to worry. There are plenty of little ways you can channel your favorite lesbian necromancer IRL, like repping the colors of your necromancy family, or getting swole AF. Muir has also broken down the different elements of Tommy Arnold’s cover, so you can really nail that Ninth House cosplay.

And if you have yet to pick up a copy, we have the first eight chapters for your perusal here. Here’s the full synopsis:

The Emperor needs necromancers. The Ninth Necromancer needs a swordswoman. Gideon has a sword, some dirty magazines, and no more time for undead nonsense. Tamsyn Muir’s Gideon the Ninth unveils a solar system of swordplay, cut-throat politics, and lesbian necromancers. Her characters leap off the page, as skillfully animated as arcane revenants. The result is a heart-pounding epic science fantasy. Brought up by unfriendly, ossifying nuns, ancient retainers, and countless skeletons, Gideon is ready to abandon a life of servitude and an afterlife as a reanimated corpse. She packs up her sword, her shoes, and her dirty magazines, and prepares to launch her daring escape. But her childhood nemesis won’t set her free without a service. Harrowhark Nonagesimus, Reverend Daughter of the Ninth House and bone witch extraordinaire, has been summoned into action. The Emperor has invited the heirs to each of his loyal Houses to a deadly trial of wits and skill. If Harrowhark succeeds she will be become an immortal, all-powerful servant of the Resurrection, but no necromancer can ascend without their cavalier. Without Gideon’s sword, Harrow will fail, and the Ninth House will die. Of course, some things are better left dead.

Harrow the Ninth, the sequel, arrives in June 2020. You can read an excerpt over at Bustle.