The New Star Trek TV Shows Are Hiring Paid Interns for the Job of a Lifetime

In Star Trek: Discovery, Sylvia Tilly works super-hard to get herself into the Command Training Program, which eventually will set her up on the road to becoming a starship captain. Now, CBS and the Star Trek franchise are bringing that concept into the real world, by announcing the Command Training Program: a paid internship program.

CBS Television Studios and the Television Academy Foundation today announced a partnership to launch a unique “Star Trek” paid internship program in 2020, for graduate and undergraduate college students nationwide, that will reflect the franchise’s core values of inclusion and diversity titled “Television Academy Foundation Internships: ‘Star Trek’ Command Training Program.” The announcement comes on the heels of the Television Academy Foundation’s “Power of TV” program, “‘Star Trek,’ 50 Years of Diversity and Inclusion,” showcased during its annual Faculty Seminar: The Conference, Nov. 4-6.

Since its television premiere in 1966, the world of “Star Trek” has challenged stereotypes by presenting a diverse and inclusive future and offering an optimistic outlook for interpersonal relationships. The series’ humanistic approach formed the basis of the CBS Television Studios collaboration with the Television Academy Foundation, resulting in a year-round “Star Trek” internship program. Reflecting the core values of inclusion, access and opportunity, this internship experience is designed to inspire and educate the next generation of television leaders. Initially, the new program will place two interns per semester on a “Star Trek” series, beginning summer 2020, and is designed to provide a 360-degree immersion in the production process of the “Star Trek” universe. Selected interns will be actively engaged in writers’ rooms, wardrobe design, on-set production, animation and post-production on Los Angeles-based programs. The Academy Foundation will oversee the application, vetting and enrollment of interns while CBS will coordinate mentorships and facilitate the program curriculum. The Foundation will also offer the interns lifetime professional support through its alumni program. The “Star Trek” Command Training Program application period for eligible college students will begin on Nov. 14 [Note: The application window opens at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET on 11/14.] and go through Jan. 21, 2020 (must be 18 years and older), and final selections will be announced at the end of March. To apply, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/internships.

