It Looks Like The Wheel of Time Writers Are Already Working on Season 2

Thu Nov 14, 2019

It seems like only yesterday that Amazon’s The Wheel of Time adaptation had its first table-read, and now it looks like season 2 is already in the works. On Wednesday, showrunner Rafe Judkins tweeted a photo of a writers’ room, captioning it, “Starting the S2 writers’ room on Wheel of Time and the Czech builders didn’t fully grasp how many whiteboards are needed to break an entire season of television. Ha.”

Amazon has yet to make any announcements about a second season, and the official Wheel of Time Twitter account has kept quiet about the news as well. Still, while the show has yet to be officially renewed, it’s quite promising that the writers have already moved on to writing season 2.

In other Wheel of Time news, Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack joined the cast on Wednesday in an undisclosed role (we’re thinking Fain or Ba’alzamon), and last week, the official WoT Twitter announced that Michael McElhatton (Roose Bolton on Game of Thrones) will be playing Tam Al’Thor.

