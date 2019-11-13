For Your Book Wishlist: Burn Our Bodies Down, the Next YA Thriller From Rory Power!

Stuck in a run-down apartment in the Middle of Nowhere, Margot has spent her whole life trying to get closer to her secretive, mercurial mother. She thinks she’s found the key when she discovers the name of her mother’s hometown: Phalene, still the home of Margot’s grandmother. But Phalene is also home to a hundred secrets, hidden beneath the floorboards of Gram’s sprawling farmhouse, buried under the golden cornfields. And if Margot’s not careful, she’ll end up buried there, too.

We are thrilled to share the beautiful cover for Burn Our Bodies Down, a gothic thriller full of twists and turns from New York Times bestselling author Rory Power! According to the author, the book includes “grandmother/mother/daughter angst, a lesbian main character who stays single, fake science, and a lot of corn.” Power also calls the book “the most personal thing [she’s] ever written.”

Power’s debut Wilder Girls received much critical acclaim, including four starred reviews, in addition to being named one of the best YA books of the summer by Entertainment Weekly, Refinery29, and Bustle. “Rory Power is a brilliant new talent who is telling stories in exciting and different ways I haven’t seen anywhere else in YA,” Senior Executive Editor Krista Marino said. “The feminist and environmental themes she weaves into her novels make for important, powerful narratives that entertain as much as they force one to think about the world they live in and one’s place in that world.”

Burn Our Bodies Down publishes July 7, 2020 with Delacorte Press.

Ever since Margot was born, it’s been just her and her mother. No answers to Margot’s questions about what came before. No history to hold on to. No relative to speak of. Just the two of them, stuck in their run-down apartment, struggling to get along. But that’s not enough for Margot. She wants family. She wants a past. And she just found the key she needs to get it: A photograph, pointing her to a town called Phalene. Pointing her home. Only, when Margot gets there, it’s not what she bargained for. Margot’s mother left for a reason. But was it to hide her past? Or was it to protect Margot from what’s still there? The only thing Margot knows for sure is there’s poison in their family tree, and their roots are dug so deeply into Phalene that now that she’s there, she might never escape.

Rory Power grew up in Boston, received her undergraduate degree at Middlebury College, and went on to earn an MA in prose fiction from the University of East Anglia. She lives in Rhode Island. She is the New York Times bestselling author of Wilder Girls and Burn Our Bodies Down. To learn more about Rory, go to itsrorypower.com and follow @itsrorypower on Twitter and Instagram.