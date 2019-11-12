See the New and Improved Sonic in the Second Trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog

Screenshot: Paramount Pictures

After the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer resulted in much grumbling from fans, the team behind the film decided to give our supersonic anthropomorphic game mascot a make-over. Now that the second trailer has dropped, we finally get to see the fruits of their labor. Gone are the long, spindly legs, the cavernous maw crowded with teeth, those EYES. Instead, we have a more appropriately proportioned CGI creation who’s a lot closer to the Sonic we know and love.

While the old trailer treated Sonic’s appearance as a reveal, the new one puts him front and center. Things kick off when the titular hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) decides to indulge in a solitary game of baseball, which results in a power outage that sics the Feds (and Jim Carrey’s luxuriously mustachioed Doctor Robotnik) on him. He then escapes with the help of James Marsden, and the two embark on a cross-country buddy comedy road-trip of sorts, with evil scientists hot on their heels.

Here’s the old one, for your comparing pleasure:

Sonic the Hedgehog was supposed to premiere on November 8, but the re-do means it will be arriving in theaters on February 14, 2020.