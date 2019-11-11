DC Universe has Renewed Titans For a Third Season

WarnerMedia announced today that it has renewed its live-action superhero DC series Titans for a third season, and that it’ll premiere in 2020.

The series is part of a slate of live-action shows (which includes Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and Stargirl) that run on its streaming service, DC Universe. It’s a gritty take on the Teen Titans franchise, featuring Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing / Robin (played by Brenton Thwaites), Koriand’r / Kory Anders (Anna Diop), Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), Gar Logan (Ryan Potter), Jason Todd / Robin (Curran Walters), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl, Conor Leslie, Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and others, as they learn how to work as a team as they face off against the villain Deathstroke.

DC Universe renewed the show for a second season last year, which premiered in September, with new episodes dropping weekly — the show’s finale premieres later this week. It’ll soon be followed by the debut of the service’s animated series Harley Quinn, while Stargirl is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

With the reveal of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service, the health of the franchise-focused service has been a bit of a curiosity. Will subscribers be interested in signing up for both if exclusive content is shared on both platforms? Earlier this summer, the company announced that it was renewing Doom Patrol for a second season, and that the show would debut simultaneously on both DC Universe and HBO Max. HBO Max will also be home to its own exclusive shows, including a Green Lantern and superhero anthology show called Strange Adventures.