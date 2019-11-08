Tor.com

John Boyega’s Next Project Will Be a Thriller By Green Room Director Jeremy Saulnier

Screenshot: Lucasfilm/Disney

After playing Finn in the past three Star Wars episodes, John Boyega is taking on a thriller! Variety reports that the actor has been cast in Rebel Ridge, a Netflix film by director Jeremy Saulnier.

An official synopsis has yet to be released, but according to Variety, the film will be another “high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor,” similar to Saulnier’s 2013 horror/thriller Green Room. The director will also produce the film alongside Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, and Vincent Savino, Variety reports, with Macon Blair (who starred in Green Room and Saulnier’s Blue Ruin) executive producing.

Boyega will, of course, next be seen in the final installment of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which comes out in theaters December 19.

