Anthony Ryan’s A Raven’s Shadow Series Has Been Optioned for TV

Anthony Ryan’s A Raven’s Shadow series could be coming to TV! Deadline has reported that the rights to all three books have been acquired by BCDF Pictures, and a TV adaptation is in the works. According to the outlet, Blood Song (book one) is being adapted by Peace, Love & Misunderstanding’s Joseph Muszynski, who already has a pilot script.

“I am very excited at the prospect of my work making it to the screen and delighted that fans of the Raven’s Shadow series may finally get the adaptation so many have been asking for,” Ryan said in a statement to Deadline. “Joseph Muszynski has produced a terrific pilot script that does justice to the story and fully captures the spirit of the books.”

Here’s the official synopsis of Blood Song, from Penguin Random House:

Vaelin Al Sorna was only a child of ten when his father left him at the iron gate of the Sixth Order to be trained and hardened to the austere, celibate and dangerous life of a warrior of the Faith. He has no family now save the Order. Vaelin’s father was Battle Lord to King Janus, ruler of the Unified Realm—and Vaelin’s rage at being deprived of his birthright knows no bounds. Even his cherished memories of his mother are soon challenged by what he learns within the Order. But one truth overpowers all the rest: Vaelin Al Sorna is destined for a future he has yet to comprehend. A future that will alter not only the Realm but the world.

A Raven’s Shadow is one of several fantasy series that have recently been optioned for TV, including Jacqueline Carey’s Kushiel’s Legacy series and Tamora Pierce’s Tortall books.