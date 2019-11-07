Tor.com

An Artist Chases Dreams in the Afterlife in Pixar’s Soul

Thu Nov 7, 2019 3:24pm 2 comments Favorite This
Screenshot: Pixar

We’ve got two incoming Pixar films next year, and the trailer for the second is full of music, dreams, and… death? Take a peek at the first trailer for Soul.

Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) is a middle school band teacher who would rather be a fulltime jazz musician—but a suddenly misstep send him to the afterlife. There he runs into 22 (Tina Fey), who isn’t quite so fond of life on Earth. Check it out:

It’s got themes reminiscent of the recent Coco, but this film is intended to carefully tackle concepts of what we make of ours lives and what having a “soul” really means.

Soul hits theaters on June 19th, 2020.

