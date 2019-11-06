Watch the First Trailer for Servant, M. Night Shyamalan’s New Apple Show

Screenshot: Apple TV

After teasing us for the past month with ominous 15-second clips of fake babies and crickets, Apple TV+ has at last released a full-length trailer for Servant, a new show from M. Night Shyamalan.

As we saw in 2016’s The Boy, things don’t usually bode well for babysitters who find out their new charge is actually a doll. But what if the creepy person in this situation was neither the fake baby nor the parents who insist on it being treated as a real child? That’s the premise of Servant, in which a young nanny, tasked with the care of a grieving couple’s freakily realistic doll, starts taking her new job just a little too seriously. As the dad puts it, “I was expecting someone older? Less weird?”

The show stars Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose as the couple, with Nell Tiger Free playing Leanne, the scarily unblinking nanny. Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint has a supporting role as well, and can be seen in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot in the trailer.

Servant arrives on Apple TV+ on November 28.