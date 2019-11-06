The Latest Teaser For The Mandalorian Shows Off The Chaos Following the Fall of the Empire

The publicity onslaught for Disney + and Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian continues, with the official Star Wars Twitter feed dropping a new teaser trailer for the series, showing off a bit of the chaos in the post-Empire world following the destruction of the Second Death Star in Return of the Jedi.
I've never met a Mandalorian, I've only read the stories.
A lot has been made about the fact that the show is set in a bit of a lawless period for the Galaxy. Last month, one of the show’s directors, Dave Filoni, told Entertainment Weekly that:
“The Rebels won and they’re trying to establish a Republic, but there’s no way that could have set in for everybody all at once. You have in a Western where you’re out on the frontier and there might be Washington and they might have some marshals, but sometimes good luck finding one.”
