The Latest Teaser For The Mandalorian Shows Off The Chaos Following the Fall of the Empire

The publicity onslaught for Disney + and Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian continues, with the official Star Wars Twitter feed dropping a new teaser trailer for the series, showing off a bit of the chaos in the post-Empire world following the destruction of the Second Death Star in Return of the Jedi.

I've never met a Mandalorian, I've only read the stories. Stream #TheMandalorian Nov. 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/kMpyfByOny — Star Wars (@starwars) November 6, 2019

This latest trailer gives is a bit of a glimpse of that: Werner Herzog’s character notes that the “world is more peaceful since the revolution,” superimposed over footage of people fighting on what looks like a backwater planet, before he talks about how they “need to restore the natural order of things.”