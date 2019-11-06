Tor.com

The Latest Teaser For The Mandalorian Shows Off The Chaos Following the Fall of the Empire

Wed Nov 6, 2019 11:39am 3 comments Favorite This

The publicity onslaught for Disney + and Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian continues, with the official Star Wars Twitter feed dropping a new teaser trailer for the series, showing off a bit of the chaos in the post-Empire world following the destruction of the Second Death Star in Return of the Jedi.

This latest trailer gives is a bit of a glimpse of that: Werner Herzog’s character notes that the “world is more peaceful since the revolution,” superimposed over footage of people fighting on what looks like a backwater planet, before he talks about how they “need to restore the natural order of things.”

A lot has been made about the fact that the show is set in a bit of a lawless period for the Galaxy. Last month, one of the show’s directors, Dave Filoni, told Entertainment Weekly that:

“The Rebels won and they’re trying to establish a Republic, but there’s no way that could have set in for everybody all at once. You have in a Western where you’re out on the frontier and there might be Washington and they might have some marshals, but sometimes good luck finding one.”

This all seems like the perfect environment for bounty hunters and mercenaries to thrive. We’ll find out more in just under a week, when The Mandalorian launches with Disney + on November 12th.

