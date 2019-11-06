Joe Manganiello Will Play a Superhero Called Max Fist in Archenemy, Produced by Elijah Wood

Photo by Gage Skidmore, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

After briefly showing up as the supervillain Deathstroke in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Joe Manganiello is switching sides. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his next project involves him playing a superhero with the name of Max Fist.

The film is called Archenemy and centers around Fist, a superhero who claims he lost all his powers when he fell to Earth from another dimension. (Convincing!) The only person who believes him is a teenager named Hamster (wow, these names!), who teams up with him to take down a “vicious crime boss” called The Manager.

Archenemy is directed by Daniel Isn’t Real‘s Adam Egypt Mortimer, who also wrote the story with co-writer Lucas Passmore, according to THR. It will be produced by Elijah Wood, alongside Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, and Kim Sherman, with Stacy Jorgensen executive producing.

There’s no word yet on any additional cast members, a release date, or a production schedule.

