Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Joe Manganiello Will Play a Superhero Called Max Fist in Archenemy, Produced by Elijah Wood

Wed Nov 6, 2019 11:59am Post a comment Favorite This
Photo by Gage Skidmore, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

After briefly showing up as the supervillain Deathstroke in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Joe Manganiello is switching sides. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his next project involves him playing a superhero with the name of Max Fist.

The film is called Archenemy and centers around Fist, a superhero who claims he lost all his powers when he fell to Earth from another dimension. (Convincing!) The only person who believes him is a teenager named Hamster (wow, these names!), who teams up with him to take down a “vicious crime boss” called The Manager.

Archenemy is directed by Daniel Isn’t Real‘s Adam Egypt Mortimer, who also wrote the story with co-writer Lucas Passmore, according to THR. It will be produced by Elijah Wood, alongside Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, and Kim Sherman, with Stacy Jorgensen executive producing.

There’s no word yet on any additional cast members, a release date, or a production schedule.

Photo by Gage Skidmore, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.