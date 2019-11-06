Escape to Neverland in the Trailer for Wendy

Screenshot: Fox Searchlight

Running away to Neverland is as easy as hopping a train..

The trailer for Wendy, a new film reimagining J.M. Barrie’s Peter and Wendy, showcases a grand adventure for the Darling siblings as they escape to Neverland and meet Pan and his rowdy crew.

Wendy is director Behn Zeitlin’s first film since his breakout in 2012 with Beasts of the Southern Wild. The script was co-written by Behn and his sister Eliza Zeitlin. From the official synopsis:

Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up.

Wendy hits theaters February 28, 2020.

via [Fox Searchlight]