Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis in Talks for Matt Reeves’ The Batman

Wed Nov 6, 2019
Matt Reeves’ The Batman may have just found its Penguin and Alfred! Variety reports that Colin Farrell (The Killing of a Sacred Deer) is in talks to play Gotham’s umbrella-twirling supervillain, while Andy Serkis (Black Panther) is being eyed for the role of Bruce Wayne’s trusty butler/adviser.

Neither actor has made any statement about the casting discussions, and Variety reports that Warner Bros. had no comment.

Previously, Reeves confirmed via Twitter that Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright will be playing Commissioner Gordon. Meanwhile, Paul Dano has been cast as the Riddler, while Zoë Kravitz will be taking on the role of Catwoman/Selina Kyle.

Robert Pattinson, will, of course, be our new Bruce Wayne.

The Batman arrives in theaters June 2021.

