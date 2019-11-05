Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Guy Pearce is Scrooge in the First Trailer for A Christmas Carol

Tue Nov 5, 2019 9:58am 16 comments Favorite This
Screenshot: BBC One

Christmas is less than two months away, and you know what that means: we’re getting yet another version of A Christmas Carol! This year, the adaptation is helmed by none other than Steven Knight, and the first trailer is exactly the gritty, soot-filled take you’d expect from the man who brought us Peaky Blinders and Taboo.

That means this time around, Guy Pearce’s Scrooge is especially lean and mean, Andy Serkis’ Ghost of Christmas Past (traditionally a benevolent, white-robed quasi-angel) has a crown of thorns (!) and Night King eyes, things really aren’t looking good for Tiny Tim, and there are chains, stovepipe hats, and water-logged visions aplenty.

A Christmas Carol is written by Steven Knight, directed by The Awakening‘s Nick Murphy, and produced by Hardy Son & Baker, Tom Hardy’s production company. In addition to Pearce and Serkis, it stars Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit, and Charlotte Riley as Lottie.

There’s no word on a release date, but the trailer promises A Christmas Carol will arrive some time in December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for UK viewers. It will air on FX in the US.

citation

16 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.