Guy Pearce is Scrooge in the First Trailer for A Christmas Carol

Screenshot: BBC One

Christmas is less than two months away, and you know what that means: we’re getting yet another version of A Christmas Carol! This year, the adaptation is helmed by none other than Steven Knight, and the first trailer is exactly the gritty, soot-filled take you’d expect from the man who brought us Peaky Blinders and Taboo.

That means this time around, Guy Pearce’s Scrooge is especially lean and mean, Andy Serkis’ Ghost of Christmas Past (traditionally a benevolent, white-robed quasi-angel) has a crown of thorns (!) and Night King eyes, things really aren’t looking good for Tiny Tim, and there are chains, stovepipe hats, and water-logged visions aplenty.

A Christmas Carol is written by Steven Knight, directed by The Awakening‘s Nick Murphy, and produced by Hardy Son & Baker, Tom Hardy’s production company. In addition to Pearce and Serkis, it stars Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit, and Charlotte Riley as Lottie.

There’s no word on a release date, but the trailer promises A Christmas Carol will arrive some time in December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for UK viewers. It will air on FX in the US.