Announcing the 2019 World Fantasy Award Winners!

The winners for the 2019 World Fantasy Awards have been announced, including Lifetime Achievement recipients Hayao Miyazaki and Jack Zipes. Congrats to the finalists and winners, especially our own publisher Irene Gallo, for editing Worlds Seen In Passing: 10 Years of Tor.com Short Fiction, the winner of the Best Anthology award!

The awards ceremony for the 2019 World Fantasy Awards took place on November 3, 2019 at the World Fantasy Convention in Los Angeles, CA.

Members of this year’s convention as well as the last two years were able to vote two nominations onto the final ballot, which are then voted on by a select jury.

Complete shortlist below, with winners in bold:

NOVEL

In the Night Wood by Dale Bailey (John Joseph Adams/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley (MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

The Poppy War by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

Witchmark by C. L. Polk (Tor.com)

Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse (Saga Press)

NOVELLA

The Only Harmless Great Thing by Brooke Bolander (Tor.com)

The Black God’s Drums by P. Djèlí Clark (Tor.com)

The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard (Subterranean Press)

“The Privilege of the Happy Ending” by Kij Johnson (Clarkesworld, Aug. 2018)

Beneath the Sugar Sky by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com)

SHORT FICTION

“The Ten Things She Said While Dying: An Annotation” by Adam-Troy Castro (Nightmare Magazine, July 2019)

“A Witch’s Guide to Escape: A Practical Compendium of Portal Fantasies” by Alix E. Harrow (Apex Magazine, February 2018)

“Ten Deals with the Indigo Snake” by Mel Kassel (Lightspeed, October 2018) – TIE

“The Court Magician” by Sarah Pinsker (Lightspeed, January 2018)

“Like a River Loves the Sky” by Emma Törzs (Uncanny Magazine, March-April 2018) – TIE

ANTHOLOGY

Sword and Sonnet, edited by Aidan Doyle, Rachael K. Jones, and E. Catherine Tobler (Ate Bit Bear)

The Book of Magic, edited by Gardner Dozois (Bantam Books US/HarperVoyager UK)

Best New Horror #28, edited by Stephen Jones (Drugstore Indian Press UK)

Robots vs. Fairies, edited by Dominik Parisien and Navah Wolfe (Saga Press)

Worlds Seen in Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction, edited by Irene Gallo (Tor.com)

COLLECTION

The Tangled Lands, by Paolo Bacigalupi and Tobias S. Buckell (Saga Press/Head of Zeus UK)

Still So Strange, by Amanda Downum (ChiZine Publications)

An Agent of Utopia: New & Selected Stories, by Andy Duncan (Small Beer Press)

How Long ’til Black Future Month? by N. K. Jemisin (Orbit)

Phantom Limbs, by Margo Lanagan (PS Publishing)

ARTIST

Rovina Cai

Galen Dara

Jeffrey Alan Love

Shaun Tan

Charles Vess

SPECIAL AWARD – PROFESSIONAL

C. C. Finlay, for F&SF editing

Irene Gallo, for Art Direction at Tor Books and Tor.com

Huw Lewis-Jones for The Writer’s Map: An Atlas of Imaginary Lands (University of Chicago Press)

Catherine McIlwaine for Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth exhibition (The Bodleian Libraries at the University of Oxford)

Julian Yap, Molly Barton, Jeff Li, and James Stuart for Serial Box

SPECIAL AWARD – NON-PROFESSIONAL