Watch the New Trailer for The Witcher, Arriving December 20

Screenshot: Netflix

True calamity! Flaming catapults! Pithy one-liners! The newest trailer for The Witcher has dropped, and Geralt of Rivia is center stage.

While the previous teaser focused a lot on fleshing out the world of The Witcher, this one’s all about our laconic, silver-haired monster-slayer. Things kick off with a round of witty repartee with a mysterious masked woman, who calls him a “mutant,” created by magic, and quips that she expected Geralt to have “fangs or horns or something.” (His come-back? “I had them filed down.”) From there, we see Geralt getting stoned by some villagers, in a heart-to-heart with Yennefer, going buck-wild at a feast, cuddling with Roach, getting entangled in a battle with flaming catapults, simmering in a hot-tub, finding out what his destiny is, and more.

This story has the makings of our greatest ballad yet.

The Witcher arrives 20 December. pic.twitter.com/u2UcaJvUvC — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 31, 2019

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. It arrives on Netflix December 20, 2019.