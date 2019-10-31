Tor.com

Watch the New Trailer for The Witcher, Arriving December 20

Thu Oct 31, 2019 12:10pm 7 comments Favorite This
Screenshot: Netflix

True calamity! Flaming catapults! Pithy one-liners! The newest trailer for The Witcher has dropped, and Geralt of Rivia is center stage.

While the previous teaser focused a lot on fleshing out the world of The Witcher, this one’s all about our laconic, silver-haired monster-slayer. Things kick off with a round of witty repartee with a mysterious masked woman, who calls him a “mutant,” created by magic, and quips that she expected Geralt to have “fangs or horns or something.” (His come-back? “I had them filed down.”) From there, we see Geralt getting stoned by some villagers, in a heart-to-heart with Yennefer, going buck-wild at a feast, cuddling with Roach, getting entangled in a battle with flaming catapults, simmering in a hot-tub, finding out what his destiny is, and more.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. It arrives on Netflix December 20, 2019.

