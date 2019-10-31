Tor.com

Matt Reeves Confirms Jeffrey Wright Will Play Commissioner Gordon in The Batman

Thu Oct 31, 2019 9:31am 5 comments Favorite This
Photo by Gage Skidmore licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

It’s official! Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright is our new Commissioner Gordon. On Tuesday evening, The Batman director Matt Reeves tweeted out a GIF of Wright along with the caption “Tweet! #Gordon,” plus a bat emoji.

Previously, it was reported that Wright was “in talks” to play Commissioner Gordon alongside Jonah Hill as an unspecified villain. Hill ended up turning down the role, and Paul Dano was announced as The Riddler instead.

Rounding out the cast is Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, reportedly. While this bit of casting news has yet to be officially confirmed, Reeves did tweet a GIF of the actress saying “Hello.” (He just, you know, didn’t write “#Catwoman”.) And Robert Pattinson, of course, will be playing Bruce Wayne/Batman (with a Willem Dafoe-inspired voice, no less).

The Batman is set to premiere in June 2021.

Photo of Jeffrey Wright by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

