Alex Bledsoe’s The Tufa Series Optioned for Television

Thu Oct 31, 2019 12:49pm 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]

It looks like Alex Bledsoe‘s The Tufa series is heading to TV! The author himself announced the news on Thursday, tweeting a screenshot of a Publisher’s Marketplace post about the deal. According to the trade newsletter, the television rights for the series were sold to Omnia Media in a “multi-book deal.”

Here’s the synopsis for book 1, The Hum and the Shiver, from Tor Books:

No one knows where the Tufa came from, or how they ended up in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. Enigmatic and suspicious of outsiders, the Tufa live quiet lives in the hills and valleys of Cloud County. While their origins may be a mystery, there are hints of their true nature buried in the songs they have passed down for generations.

Bronwyn Hyatt, a pure-blood Tufa, has always insisted on doing things her own way, regardless of the consequences. Even though Tufa rarely leave Cloud County, she enlisted in the Army to escape the pressures of Tufa life—her family, her obligations as a First Daughter, and her dangerous ex-boyfriend. But after barely surviving a devastating ambush that killed most of her fellow soldiers, Private Hyatt returns to Cloud County wounded in body and in spirit. But danger lurks in the mountains and hollows of her childhood home. Cryptic omens warn of impending tragedy, and a restless “haint” lurks nearby, waiting to reveal Bronwyn’s darkest secrets. Worst of all, Bronwyn has lost touch with the music that was once a vital part of her identity.

Now Bronwyn finds the greatest battle to be right here at home, where her obligations struggle with her need for freedom, and if she makes the wrong choice, the consequences could be deadly for all the Tufa. . . .

There’s no other information available about the TV deal, but we’ll have an update when we hear more. In the meantime, you can read excerpts from the series on our site, as well as “The Two Weddings of Bronwyn Hyatt,” a short story set in the Tufa universe.

