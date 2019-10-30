Ridley Scott’s Android Sci-Fi Series Raised By Wolves Moves to HBO Max

Photo by Gage Skidmore, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Raised By Wolves, Ridley Scott’s forthcoming sci-fi series about android childrearing, has found a new home. Deadline reports that it has moved from TNT to HBO Max.

HBO made the announcement on Tuesday during the WarnerMedia Day investor presentation, where they also revealed they’d axed one Game of Thrones prequel series while ordering another.

Deadline describes Raised By Wolves as a 10-episode sci-fi drama about “two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

Scott will produce and direct, while creator and Prisoners screenwriter Aaron Guzikowski will be writer and showrunner. The series will star A Conspiracy of Faith’s Amanda Collin as the Mother android and Fortitude’s Abubakar Salim as the Father android, with a full cast-list and character breakdown revealed by Deadline back in January.

There’s no word yet on on a premiere date.