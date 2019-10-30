Revealing The Memory of Souls, Book 3 in Jenn Lyons’ A Chorus of Dragons Series

Kihrin is the bastard son of a treasonous prince. Drawn into the intrigues and ambitions of his father’s family, his dreams of overcoming his past to become a heroic leader are shattered when he discovers his true destiny isn’t to save the kingdom, but to destroy it…
Jenn Lyons’ epic fantasy series A Chorus of Dragons began with The Ruin of Kings, and continues this month with the release of The Name of All Things. But we’re not stopping there! We’re excited to reveal the cover for book three, The Memory of Souls, publishing in August 2020 with Tor Books.
Now that Relos Var’s dark plan has finally been revealed and with more demons rampaging across Quur every day—the end of the world is closer than ever.
To buy time for humanity, Kihrin, Janel, and Thurvishar must convince the king of the Manol vané to perform an ancient ritual that will strip the vané of their immortality—a ritual that certain vané will do anything to prevent. Including assassinating the ones bringing the news.
Worse, Kihrin must come to terms with the horrifying possibility that his connection to Vol Karoth is steadily growing in strength. How can Kihrin hope to save anyone when he might turn out to be the greatest threat of them all?
