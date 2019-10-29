All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in November!

The lights flash red, the voice of the mainframe warns of a crash. You’ve got 12 minutes before you lose everything. No one ever told you how quickly things move out here. No one ever told you how cold it would get. This month’s science fiction titles are all about finding your place among the stars. Read the thrilling conclusion of Myke Cole’s Sacred Throne series in The Killing Light; stop a deadly and rapidly evolving microbe in The Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton and Daniel H. Wilson; and fight alongside the Finn, Poe, and General Leia in Resistance Reborn, a Star Wars novel by Rebecca Roanhorse.

Head below for the full list of science fiction titles heading your way in November!

Keep track of all the new releases here. Note: All title summaries are taken and/or summarized from copy provided by the publisher.

WEEK ONE (November 5)

The Last Dance (Near-Earth Mysteries #1)—Martin L. Shoemaker (47North, November 1st)

In space, mutiny means death—that’s why Inspector General Park Yerim is taking her investigation so seriously. The alleged mutineer is Captain Nicolau Aames, whose command of the massive Earth-Mars vessel Aldrin has come under fire. The vast System Initiative says he disobeyed orders, but his crew swears he’s in the right. En route to Mars, Park gathers testimony from the Aldrin’s diverse crew, painting a complex picture of Aames’s character: his heroism, his failures, even his personal passions. As the investigation unfolds, Park finds herself in the thrall of powerful interests, each pushing and pulling her in a fiery cosmic dance. Corruption, conflicting loyalties, and clashing accounts make it nearly impossible to see the truth in fifty million miles of darkness, and Park faces danger from every direction. All eyes are on her: one way or another, her findings will have astronomical implications for the Aldrin and the future of space travel.

Fortuna (Nova Vita Protocol #1)—Kristyn Merbeth (Orbit)

Scorpia Kaiser has always stood in Corvus’s shadow until the day her older brother abandons their family to participate in a profitless war. However, becoming the heir to her mother’s smuggling operation is not an easy transition for the always rebellious, usually reckless, and occasionally drunk pilot of the Fortuna, an aging cargo ship and the only home Scorpia has ever known. But when a deal turns deadly and Corvus returns from the war, Scorpia’s plans to take over the family business are interrupted, and the Kaiser siblings are forced to make a choice: take responsibility for their family’s involvement in a devastating massacre or lay low and hope it blows over. Too bad Scorpia was never any good at staying out of a fight

Infinite Stars: Dark Frontiers—ed. Bryan Thomas Schmidt (Titan)

The definitive collection of explorers and soldiers, charting the dark frontiers of our expanding universe. Amongst the infinite stars we find epic sagas of wars, tales of innermost humanity, and the most powerful of desires—our need to create a better world. The second volume of seminal short science fiction, featuring twenty-six new stories from series such as Wayfarers, Confederation, The Lost Fleet, Waypoint Kangaroo, Ender, Dream Park, the Polity and more. Alongside work from tomorrow’s legends, revisit works by masters who helped define the genre: Arthur C. Clarke, Jack Campbell, Becky Chambers, Robert Heinlein, George R.R. Martin, Susan R. Matthews, Orson Scott Card, James Blish, E.E. “Doc” Smith, Tanya Huff, Curtis C. Chen, Seanan McGuire, Sharon Lee and Steve Miller, Larry Niven and Steven Barnes, Gardner Dozois, David Farland, Mike Shepherd, C.L. Moore, Neal Asher, Weston Ochse, Brenda Cooper, Alan Dean Foster, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Kevin J. Anderson, David Weber and C.J. Cherryh.

WEEK TWO (November 12)

The Menace from Farside (Luna)—Ian McDonald (Tor.com)

Remember: Lady Luna knows a thousand ways to kill you, but family is what you know. Family is what works. Cariad Corcoran has a new sister who is everything she is not: tall, beautiful, confident. They’re unlikely allies and even unlikelier sisters, but they’re determined to find the moon’s first footprint, even if the lunar frontier is doing its best to kill them before they get there.

Resistance Reborn (Star Wars)—Rebecca Roanhorse (Del Rey)

The Resistance is in ruins. In the wake of their harrowing escape from Crait, what was once an army has been reduced to a handful of wounded heroes. Finn, Poe, Rey, Rose, Chewbacca, Leia Organa—their names are famous among the oppressed worlds they fight to liberate. But names can only get you so far, and Leia’s last desperate call for aid has gone unanswered. From the jungles of Ryloth to the shipyards of Corellia, the shadow of the First Order looms large, and those with the bravery to face the darkness are scattered and isolated. If hope is to survive, the Resistance must journey throughout the galaxy, seeking out more leaders—including those who, in days gone by, helped a nascent rebellion topple an empire. Battles will be fought, alliances will be forged, and the Resistance will be reborn.

The Andromeda Evolution—Michael Crichton, Daniel H. Wilson (HarperCollins)

The Evolution is Coming. In 1967, an extraterrestrial microbe came crashing down to Earth and nearly ended the human race. Over the next five days, a team of top scientists assigned to Project Wildfire worked valiantly to save the world from an epidemic of unimaginable proportions. In the moments before a catastrophic nuclear detonation, they succeeded. And the world thought it was safe. On the verge of being shut down, the project has registered no activity—until now. With this shocking discovery, the next-generation Project Wildfire is activated, and a diverse team of experts hailing from all over the world is dispatched to investigate the potentially apocalyptic threat. But the microbe is growing—evolving. And if the Wildfire team can’t reach the quarantine zone, enter the anomaly, and figure out how to stop it, this new Andromeda Evolution will annihilate all life as we know it.

OtherLife (Last Reality #3)—Jason Segel, Kirsten Miller (Delacorte)

Simon, Kat, Busara, and Elvis are on the run with the tech super-villains at the Company hot on their heels. The new VR gaming experience the Company created, OtherEarth, will change how the world experiences gaming. Paired with the hardware the Company developed, it has the potential to alter our reality forever. The Company is on its way to becoming the world’s newest superpower. And Simon is determined to shut them down forever. But to do that, he’ll have to survive OtherLife—the next phase of gaming, and a complete reality reboot.

WEEK THREE (November 19)

No new titles.

WEEK FOUR (November 26)

No new titles.