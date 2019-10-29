Tor.com

Juno Dawson’s Hollow Pike Will Be a TV Series

Tue Oct 29, 2019
"willroth-co-free-texture-gradient" by William Roth is licensed under CC PDM 1.0

Juno Dawson’s paranormal YA thriller, Hollow Pike, is coming to TV! Deadline has reported that Lime Pictures, the studio behind Netflix’s Free Rein, will be turning the novel into a live-action series, with Skins and Youngers writer Georgia Lester attached as head writer. Dawson will also be writing an episode, which she confirmed via Twitter.

Published in 2012, Hollow Pike was Dawson’s debut, and is a coming-of-age murder mystery set in a town with a history of witchcraft and witch trials, featuring a cast with queer characters. Her other books include Meat Market, This Book Is Gay, and the Doctor Who novel The Good Doctor. 

Here’s the book’s official synopsis, from Barnes and Noble:

A gripping YA thriller from award-winning writer Juno Dawson, with a dash of romance and intriguing paranormal elements, set in Hollow Pike – a small town with a big history of witchcraft.

Something wicked this way comes…

Lis London thought she’d be safe in the country, but even in the country she can’t escape her own nightmares. Over and over, she dreams that someone is trying to kill her.

Lis thinks she’s being paranoid – after all, who would want to murder her? She doesn’t believe in the local legends of witchcraft. She doesn’t believe that anything bad will really happen to her.

But you never know do, do you? Not until you’re alone in the woods, after dark – and a twig snaps…

