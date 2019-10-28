Watch the First Teaser for BBC’s New Dracula Series, from the Creators of Sherlock

Screenshot: BBC

Action-nuns! Body horror! Dracula with a British (not Transylvanian) accent! Over the weekend, the BBC dropped the very first teaser for Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel, and it (understandably) looks way darker than Sherlock.

The super-short clip is light on the dialog but stuffed with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shots of all the spooky paraphernalia you’d expect from a Dracula adaptation (jugular-slitting nails, portentous crucifixes, wooden stakes–wielded by nuns, no less!), and then some. We also get a glimpse of a contortionist monster of some kind (could this be Dracula in hangry mode?), an uncomfortably long shot of someone’s extra-juicy wrist veins, and a good, hard look at the titular vampire count, played by Claes Bang.

According to a BBC press release from last year, the mini-series is co-produced by BBC One and Netflix, and consists of three 90-minute episodes. The Crown’s John Heffernan will play Jonathan Harker, per Vanity Fair, and the other leads have yet to be revealed.

There’s no word yet on when the series will drop on either the BBC in the UK or Netflix in the US, but the teaser promises it’s “coming soon.”