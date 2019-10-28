The CW is Developing a Supergirl Spinoff: Superman & Lois

Image: Warner Bros.

The CW’s Arrowverse franchise might get another entry before too much longer: it’s put into development a series about Superman and Lois Lane, according to Variety.

Superman & Lois will feature Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who’ll reprise the roles that they’ve held in Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. Variety says that the series will be about the pair “as they deal with all the stress [Ed: Childcare costs], pressures [Ed: Especially on the salary of two journalists.], and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. [Ed: “How is this more than my rent/mortgage?!!??”]”

The characters first appeared in CBS’s Supergirl, which was brought over to The CW and into the Arrowverse retroactively. In this particular onscreen universe, Superman’s origin story played out like you’d expect: he was raised in Kansas by the Clarks after being sent away from Krypton, and eventually found work as a reporter for The Daily Planet in Metropolis. He and Lois Lane began dating, get married, and have a baby, which seems to be where this series picks up — the challenges of parenting while also being a superhero.

If it’s made, the series will join the growing DC franchise started with Arrow in 2012. The network has steadily grown the expanded universe with shows featuring other characters, crossing them over periodically, and using them as launchpads for new projects. Most recently, the CW debuted Batwoman (which just got a full season order), and has announced a pilot for The Canaries, a spinoff for Arrow. While that series is set to end with this season, it’s clear that the CW isn’t expecting the franchise it spawned to go anywhere anytime soon.