The New Trailer for The Mandalorian Shows off the Wild Side of the Galaxy

Image: Lucasfilm

Disney has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming live-action Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian. The series will debut on the company’s forthcoming streaming service Disney+ on November 12th. The trailer for the series shows off a bit more of what to expect from the series, including plenty of shootouts, bounty hunting, stormtroopers, and more.

Set in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi, the show will follow a lone bounty hunter in the galaxy’s outer rim. We saw our first trailer earlier this summer at D23, and this latest one gives us a bit more to pick over. Werner Herzog opens with a bit of narration, telling the Mandalorian that the galaxy’s been a bit more peaceful since the revolution, and that it was a shame that “your people suffered.”

Along the way, there’s plenty of action: we see the Mandalorian take on a number of enemies, including a Trandoshan (which was teased earlier this fall), stormtroopers, and a TIE Fighter mid-flight.

There’s other staples from the Star Wars universe present: carbon freezing (which seems to become a regular practice since Darth Vader froze Han Solo), speeder chases, giant creatures, and bars full of aliens. What’s also neat to see is that the Mandalorian seems to have two sets of armor: one that looks as though it’s cobbled from bits of armor from other places, and a nice, shiny set.

That’s not all we’ve learned about the series in recent days. According to a new profile in The New York Times, the show’s first episode will contain ” a dramatic Star Wars universe spoiler.”

Earlier today, the company unveiled five new character posters for the series, featuring the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Carga (Carl Weathers), IG-11 (Taika Waititi), and a new character named Kuiil.

The Mandalorian begins streaming on Disney+ on November 12th in the US, with new episodes set to drop weekly through the end of December.