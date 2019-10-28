Tor.com

Watch the Trailer for Little Joe, the Story of a Plant That Makes You Happy and Where Nothing Goes Wrong at All

Mon Oct 28, 2019
Okay, for real, is this secretly an origin movie for Poison Ivy in the style of Joker?

Watch the trailer for thriller movie Little Joe, where Emily Beecham plays Alice, a plant breeder who has helped to genetically engineer a flower whose scent can make its owners happy. (Or, at least, happier than would be expected? Flowers are nice, after all.)

Against company policy, Alice brings home one potted flower to her son and names it “Little Joe”. But like every time one takes home a completely untested science experiment home to one’s child: things take a sinister turn.

Co-written and directed by Jessica Hausner, Little Joe opens in theaters December 6, 2019. Watch the trailer below.

