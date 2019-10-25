Freeform Has Cancelled Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger won’t return for a third season, says Deadline. Disney’s cable network Freeform ran the series for two seasons, and has opted not to renew the show.

The series was one of several that was set in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, following a pair of Louisiana teenagers named Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson, who acquired superpowers after an accident. Despite coming from very different backgrounds, they realize that their powers work better when they work together, and team up.

Deadline cited a decline in the show’s ratings in its second season, despite strong reviews. The news also comes after word broke that Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb will step down later this year, who helped shepherd the franchise’s TV offerings, which included Agents of SHIELD, Runaways, Legion, The Gifted, Inhumans, and Agent Carter, as well as Netflix’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Punisher, Luke Cage, and The Defenders.

Most of those shows have also come to an end — Runaways is the only one still running — as Disney prepares to launch its upcoming streaming service, Disney +, which will release a large slate of original TV shows more closely linked to the main cinematic franchise. While Marvel’s TV shows shared a continuity with their big screen cousins, they were only nominally related to one another, and it’s looking like the company’s superhero projects will tie in more closely together moving forward.

This inadvertently makes the forthcoming Cloak and Dagger “crossover” episode on Hulu’s Runaways the final onscreen appearance of this particular duo. That season is set to debut on December 13, 2019.