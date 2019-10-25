Jean-Luc’s New Admiral Uniform From Star Trek: Picard Means Flashbacks Are Coming

Credit: IDW

It looks like we’re getting flashbacks of Jean-Luc Picard’s time as an admiral in the new series Star Trek: Picard. Photos and artwork of Picard’s late 24th-century Admiral’s uniform were revealed today by comics publisher IDW and the Destination Star Trek convention, and they’re not only spiffy but these images also confirm that the series will actually show us what it was like when Picard was still in Starfleet. Make it sew! (See what we did there.)

On Friday, the website TrekCore revealed photos of Picard’s new admiral costume, which are on display at the convention Destination Star Trek, which just kicked-off in Birmingham, England.

Back in July, during San Diego Comic-Con, Patrick Stewart hinted that the new series would show Picard in uniform via flashbacks. But, after the last trailer, it seemed like those flashbacks were limited to the dream sequences involving Jean-Luc and Data. In the opening scene of the last trailer, Picard and Data were rocking their TNG-style uniforms.

But now, it looks like more contemporary flashbacks are coming, and they will involve a type of Starfleet Admiral’s uniform we’ve never seen before.

This uniform will also appear in the IDW prequel comic book series called Star Trek: Picard — Countdown. This is a prequel series and is thought to deal with what Jean-Luc had to do with helping out Romulans in the aftermath of the destruction of their home planet. And yes, that means a connection between the Picard timeline and the Kelvin timeline.

The prequel comic will start publishing next month and will presumably wrap-up before Star Trek: Picard hits CBS All-Access on January 23, 2020.