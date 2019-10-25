Homestuck Is Officially Back…as Homestuck^2

Surprise!

Three years after the conclusion (more or less) of Homestuck, Andrew Hussie’s wildly popular meta webcomic epic is back. A brand-new continuation of the canonical Homestuck storyline, called Homestuck^2: Beyond Canon, dropped on Friday.

The announcement came courtesy of the official Homestuck Twitter, who simply tweeted, “surprise bitch,” along with the link.

So what’s Homestuck 2 about? Glad you asked! There’s a very comprehensive FAQ on the website that tackles this, and other, burning inquiries, but we’ll give you the TL;DR: According to the site, Homestuck^2 is an “official fanonization” that’s an “extension to the ‘canonical’ Homestuck storyline, beginning immediately after the Homestuck Epilogues.” What this means is it’s based on a story and full outline written by Andrew Hussie, but also contains fan art and writing.

Here’s the project’s writing team:

Led by Kate Mitchell (The SCP Foundation)

Aysha U. Farah (Homestuck Epilogues, Hiveswap Friendsim)

Lalo Hunt (Homestuck Epilogues, Hiveswap Friendsim)

Pip Dillistone

optimisticDuelist

Meanwhile, Homestuck contributor Xamag will lead the art team. Homestuck^2 will have one update and one bonus update per month. For more details, as well as a more in-depth explanation of Homestuck^2‘s approach to canon and fan-fiction, check out the full FAQ.