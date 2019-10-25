Here’s the Production Schedule and Episode Count for Stranger Things Season 4

Screenshot: Netflix

Stranger Things season 3 may have given us the perfect excuse to stay in during July 4 this year, but it looks like we’ll have to wait until at least next winter for season 4. TV Line has reported that the next installment of the Duffy Brothers’ Netflix hit is expected to begin shooting in January and “will likely wrap” in August.

According to the outlet, Stranger Things season 4 will also have eight episodes, in keeping with seasons 1 and 3. TV Line did note that Netflix refused to comment for their article, so take these numbers with a grain of salt.

Back in September, Netflix announced the impending return of its most popular original series with a short but enigmatic teaser that was full of theory fodder. Boasting the tagline “We’re not in Hawkins anymore,” it featured sentient vines, a clock embedded in a tree, and a spooky soundtrack of ominous church bells.

Although plot details are, of course, kept under the tightest of wraps, some fans have taken the clues to mean that the next season will involve time travel, Russia, or both. There’s no word yet on a release date, but the folks over at Collider did the math and estimated we’re looking at a December 2020 premiere at the earliest.