Taylor Kisch Will Lead Neill Blomkamp’s Next Film, Inferno

South African director Neill Blomkamp has a new film project on his plate: a science fiction thriller called Inferno. According to Variety, Taylor Kitsch will lead the film, playing a cop who is assigned to investigate a murder in New Mexico.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that as Kitsch’s character begins investigating, he finds that there’s more to the murder, and that the killer is possibly an extraterrestrial. Over the course of the investigation, his wife is kidnapped, and the “hunt for the killer soon puts him face-to-face with a humanoid beast that will stop at nothing to exterminate the one witness to the crime.” Blomkamp noted that the film is “filled with themes and concepts that I find deeply fascinating, [and] I feel lucky to be shooting it.”

Blomkamp is best-known for directing 2009’s District 9, as well as science fiction thrillers 2013‘s Elysium and 2015‘s Chappie. More recently, he was attached to an adaptation of Tom Sweterlitsch’s time travel thriller The Gone World, and had begun developing a sequel to Aliens and RoboCop, although he’s since left both projects.

He also heads up an experimental film studio called Oats Studios, which he’s produced a number of original short concept films, including Rakka, Firebase, and Zygote, as well as tie-in films for the video game Anthem, and a project called Adam.

In August, Blomkamp reported on Twitter that he left RoboCop because he was currently shooting a horror film, although it’s not clear if that was advance work on Inferno or a different project— Variety says that the film’s production is set to begin in 2020.

Photo by Eva Rinaldi, licensed for use under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.