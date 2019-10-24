Listen to Alyssa Wong’s “Rabbit Heart”, a Free Audiobook Horror Story

Prepare your ears for a world of ghosts, zombies, serial killers, and many more dark characters! Nightfire’s new anthology Come Join Us By the Fire, available exclusively on Google Play Books, has harnessed the talents of your favorite masters of horror including China Miéville, Paul Tremblay, Carmen Maria Machado, and more to bring you 35 terrifying tales you’re sure to enjoy. You can download the entire anthology of 35 stories, or pick and choose your favorites to download individually.

In Alyssa Wong’s “Rabbit Heart”, grieving families look to replace their lost loved ones come to one person, no matter the cost. Originally published by Fireside Magazine, the audio edition is narrated by Ramón de Ocampo.